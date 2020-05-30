The Night Thread Celebrates an Important Anniversary (5/30)

Thirty years ago, on May 30, 1990, the newspaper comics industry changed forever. In one three-panel comic, a passionate debate was created that rocked the comics community for decades. Did Jon Arbuckle drink dog semen on the comics page?

Based on the dialogue, there’s nothing else that could have possibly happened, but Jim Davis, in a clear attempt to avoid alienating the “parents who let their kids read old Garfield strips and also keep up with obscure inside jokes about bad newspaper comics” demographic, has a different explanation.

“On the farm, we used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. The supplement was provided by our vet… I assumed that there would be a similar supplement for dogs. So Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog. There you have it!”

Okay, Jim, if you say so. But I still want to believe. The truth is out there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...