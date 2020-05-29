The Avocado Fashion Club Goes Virtual (05/29)

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Avocado Fashion Club thread, the place to chat with your fellow commenters about style and trends, and browse a curated selection of articles about what’s new in the world of fashion.

Reflecting current events, many discussions and showcases of fashion have moved online, and that’s what this week’s issue is all about — everything from couture shows in Animal Crossing to the costume design in the shows we’re watching indoors.

This week’s header features some of the high-fashion-inspired Animal Crossing outfits created by players or available in game. Credit: The Guardian.

VIRTUAL STYLE

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing, the best-selling game of the coronavirus pandemic, has become an unlikely outlet for fashion fans in lockdown. Avatars have been wearing bootleg creations inspired by Prada, Gucci, Chanel and Thierry Mugler catwalk looks or created specifically for the virtual world by designers including Marc Jacobs, who has created a six-strong collection for the game, and Valentino.

“I hope it will reach a lot of people from every horizon, and especially people who may only have a vague idea of what a fashion show actually is like,” Gaubert continues. “It was important for me that the music remain as accessible as the game, the show had to have a fun and enchanting spirit as it is a bit of a sweet little parody—just like Animal Crossing itself is an imitation of life which connects a lot of people these days, for the same reasons.”

Thanks to the online fashion devotees of the corner of the Internet known as “High Fashion Twitter,” the red carpet of the 2020 Met Gala lived on via social media, where both industry insiders and those who merely love a look, joined for a virtual event called the “High Fashion Twitter Met Gala” to show off images, collages, illustrations, and mood boards of what they would wear to fashion’s favorite night. It all gave many the opportunity to actively participate in an event that’s known for its exclusive guest list.

CHANNEL COUTURE

Queen of Sweden and Catherine (Elle Fanning) in Hulu’s “The Great”. Credit: Fashionista

[Costume Designer Emma] Fryer first dove into historical research on Imperial Russia from libraries, museums and books of original paintings to create the period-authentic silhouettes, from accurate “underpinnings” to corseted ball-gowns. She then enjoyed creative freedom given by McNamara and co-executive producer Marian Macgowan to incorporate modern-day fabrics and contemporary fashion influences, especially last year’s Christian Dior retrospective at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

When it comes to iconic film gowns, this one may just be the most iconic of all – if for no other reason than the life it took on outside the bounds of this performance and this film.

Cycle through these and you’ll not only be gently bathed in fabulousness and comfort, but you’ll also wind up getting quite the education on the history of fashion, as well as the lives of its movers and shakers.

I hope you enjoy this week’s selection of articles and posts; I’m looking to make this thread more of a regular feature again. There’s also a series of articles on fashion history in the works.

