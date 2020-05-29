Job Rants Thread – 5/29/2020 – Working From Home X: The Waiting Game

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As everyone well knows, many states began to implement their soft rollout policies for certain businesses this past week; and, so far, the results are…

…We’ll see.

Anyway, between every else that’s going on in the world right now, and the fact that our building keeps the apartment at a constant 73 degrees, even in the height of summer, I don’t really have much to say. Hope everyone’s doing well, and are at least starting to experience a few desperately-needed positives about this in these interesting times. So spill, damn you!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if you’re out, and a great weekend. And remember: We’re not out of the woods, yet; but we’re not alone in them, either. Stay safe, stay well, and keep being good to one-another.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...