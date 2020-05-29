Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 29 – Teachers Tournament day five

Here are today’s contestants for day five of the Teachers Tournament, in which $14,001 and $16,402 are the scores to beat for the last two wild card spots:

Jong Ho, high school math from Illinois, brought a student to tears with the Boston skyline;

Anne, high school English from Maryland, met her husband teaching in England; and

Allison, 7th grade physics from Florida, uses personal analogies in class.

Jong Ho scored on both of his DD opportunities and was never seriously threatened, entering FJ with $25,512. Anne had $13,800 and was in position to advance if correct on FJ with virtually any kind of wager, while Allison was out of the running at $3,200.

DD1, $1,000 – LAB PARTNERS – In 1942 at the University of Chicago, Leo Szilard helped this Italian create the first nuclear reactor (Jong Ho was $3,456 from his leading score of $6,600.)

DD2, $1,200 – SAILING THE 5 SEAS – The Germans call this bordering sea Ostsee; the Swedes, Ostersjon (Allison lost $2,000 from her total of $2,800.)

DD3, $1,200 – DESCRIBING THE ADJECTIVE – Desolate & raw, or a title description of a novel “House” with Ada Clarek (Jong Ho won $3,456 from his score of $20,456.)

FJ – PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARIES & MUSEUMS – Of the 15 U.S. presidential libraries or museums, 3 are in this state, more than any other

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jong Ho lost $2,142 to advance with $23,370. Anne dropped by $2,201 to end at $11,599, short of the $14,001 wild card cutoff.

Triple Stumper of the day: If a clue is about a dueling Russian writer, it’s gotta be Alexander Pushkin.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex apologized for waking up Jong Ho, who appeared to be dozing off during the introductions.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Fermi?

DD2 – What is the Baltic Sea?

DD3 – What is bleak?

FJ – What is Texas?

