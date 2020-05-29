Friday New Music 5/29

Look! Friday New Music! Obviously today is a big day for pop, with Lady Gaga‘s new album and return to dance music. We’ve had one great song, one ok song and one terrible song released so far! Let’s see how the album is!

We’ve also got, maybe more importantly, a new Baths which I cannot wait for. It’s being billed as a sequel to his b-sides album, so, it might be some experimental/weirder stuff from him. Also a new Deerhoof which is always worth checking out, Varsity for some fun indie rock, and my favorite band name in this list: Mrs. Piss

Here’s a full(er) list from Consequence of Sound, tell me what you’re excited for and what’s good and anything you’d like. Enjoy!:

— 2nd Grade – Hit to Hit

— A Sea of Dead Trees – Boaby Coull

— Alan Holdsworth – Frankfurt ’86

— Alestorm – Curse of the Crystal Coconut

— Anacarina – One of Your Forevers EP

— Anna Tivel – The Question (Live and Alone)

— AntiMozdeBeast – The Red River

— Anuel – Emmanuel

— Applescal – Diamond Skies

— Arrested Youth – Arrested Youth & The Quarantiners EP

— Astralborne – Eternity’s End

— Bad Moves – Untenable (Digital Release)

— Baths – Pop Music / False B-Sides II

— Behemoth – A Forest EP

— Benjamin Moussay – Promontoire

— Bipolan – Epipath EP

— Black Flowers Cafe – Flow

— Blacktop Mojo – Static EP

— Bleed From Within – Fracture

— Blood Star – The Fear EP

— BLUT – Hermeneutics

— Brant Bjork – Brant Bjork (Physical Release)

— Bryde – The Volume of Things

— Candace – Ideal Corners

— Carach Angren – Franckensteina Strataemontanus

— Centinex – Death in Pieces

— Christian Lee Hutson – Beginners

— The Coronas – True Love Waits

— Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

— The Criminal World – We Spilled Blood For The Money

— Daughters of Reykjavik – Soft Spot

— Dead Visions – A Sea of Troubles

— Deathlist – You Won’t Be Here For Long

— Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists

— Derek King – Let’s Be Honest

— Destiny Rogers – Great Escape EP

— Diana Ross – Supertonic (Digital Release)

— Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

— Dive Index – Waving At Airplanes

— Doc Watson and Gaither Carlton – Doc Watson and Gaither Carlton

— Dre Island – Now I Rise

— Dyatlove – Dyatlove EP

— Edley – Based on Talent EP

— Esther Rose – My Favorite Mistakes EP

— Farius – From the Start

— Foreign/National – The Garden

— Flying Lotus – Flamagra (Instrumentals)

— The Foxies – Growing Up Is Dead EP

— Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

— The Free Label – MIA

— G Herbo – PTSD (Deluxe Edition)

— G.F. Patrick – One Town Over

— Gainsay – America

— Gary Bartz & Maisha – Night Dreamer Direct-To-Disc Sessions

— Ghost Gnotes – Ghost Gnotes

— Gideon King & City Blog – Love Knot EP

— Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys – La Danse à St. Ann’s

— Grave Digger – Fields of Blood

— Greg Fox – Contact vis

— Hania Rani – Home

— Happy Dagger – In The Graveyard

— Hayfitz – Capsules

— Hayley Thompson-King – Sororicide

— HEADS. – PUSH

— Holy Hive – Float Back to You

— Honey Lung – Post Modern Motorcade Music EP

— i_o – AM 444

— Impiety – Versues All Gods

— In Winds – Everything Will Be Okay EP

— Inventions (Eluvium’s Matthew Robert Cooper and Explosions in the Sky’s Mark T. Smith) – Continuous Part (Digital Release)

— Irmin Schmidt (of Can) – Nocturne

— Ironstone – Prophecy EP

— The Irrepressibles – Superheroes

— Jack Garratt – Love, Death & Dancing

— Jade Hairpins – Harmony Avenue

— Jaime Wyatt – Neon Cross

— Jimmy Buffett – Life On The Flip Side

— Joell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked – H.A.R.D.

— Joyce Manor – Songs from Northern Torrance (Digital Release)

— Keiynan Lonsdale – Rainbow Boy

— Kevin P. Gilday & The Glasgow Cross – Pure Concrete

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Chunky Sharpnel (Physical Release)

— Kip Moore – Wild World

— Kygo – Golden Hour

— Lady Gaga – Chromatica

— Lesser Glow – Nullity

— Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso) – Spectacle of Love

— Lil Yachty – Lil Boat 3

— Liminal Drifter – Connector

— Lou Canon – Audomatic Body

— machinegum (Fab Moretti of The Strokes) – Conduit (Vinyl Release)

— Many Blessings – Emanation Body

— Marin Patenaude – Sight Unseen

— Maxton Schulte – Paradise Syndrome

— The Memories – Pickles & Pies

— Meryem Aboulouafa – Meryem

— Mike Lepond’s Silent Assassins – Whore of Babylon

— Mild Orange – Mild Orange

— Mountain Witch – Extinct Cults

— Mrs. Piss (Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie) – Self-Surgery

— Nailah Hunter – Spells EP

— Nat Vazer – Is This Offensive and Loud?

— The National Honor Society – To All The Glory We Never Had

— New Found Glory – Forever + Ever x Infinity

— Nicholas Merz – God Won’t Save You, But I Will

— Nicole Atkins – Italian Ice

— Nils Bech – Foolish Heart

— No Trend – Teen Love / Too Many Humans

— Noah Reid – Gemini

— Nuclear Winter – Stormscapes EP

— The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Dogs on the Leash

— Outside In – Karmatrain

— Painted Zeroes – When You Found Forever

— Paralysis – Mob Justice

— Paul McGeechan – Starless

— PJ – Waiting For Paris

— PINS – Hot Slick

— Plàsi – Where I Belong EP

— Pluko – Color Blind

— Preservation – Eastern Medicine, Western Illness

— Prince – One Night Alone… Live! (Reissue)

— Prince – One Nite Alone: The Aftershow… It Ain’t Over! (Reissue)

— Prince – The Rainbow Children (Reissue)

— Prince – Up All Nite With Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection

— Problem – Coffee & Kush Vol. 1

— Protomartyr – Ultimate Success Story

— The Reflectors – First Impression

— Ro James – Mantic

— Rockie Fresh – Destination Deluxe

— Ronnie Milsap – The Best of Ronnie Milsap

— Royal Canoe – Glacial EP

— RRRags – High Protein

— RUSH – Permanent Waves (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— S.S. Goodman – Old Time Feeling

— Sam Himself – Slow Drugs EP

— Same Side (Kevin Geyer of The Story So Far) – Same Side EP

— School of X – Armlock

— Seán Barna – Margaret Thatcher of the Lower East Side EP

— Sébastien Tellier – Domesticated

— Secret American – Here Comes A Man

— Seer Believer – Bent

— The Shadowboxers – The Slow March of Time Flies By

— She’s A Fish – Daylight Slumbers Ltd.

— Shrimpnose – Before It’s Too Late

— Side 4 Collective – We Burn Bright

— SNST – It’s Hard to Be Loved By You

— Sorcerer – Lamenting of the Innocent

— Starless – Earthbound

— Strictly Elizabeth – Shelter in Place

— Sweet Spirit – Trinidad

— Sweet Whirl – How Much Works!

— Teddy Thompson – Heartbreaker Please

— Thee MVPs – Science Fiction

— Theo Alexander – Broken Access (Reissue)

— Threadbare – Silver Dollar

— Tomemitsu – I’ll Be Alright EP

— Tresque – Ereignisse (part.2) EP

— True Trilla – God of Barz

— Vandenberg – Unfinished Business

— Various Artists – The High Note Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Varsity – Fine Forever

— Vistas – Everything Changes in the End

— White Tail Falls – Age of Entitlement

— Xibalba – Años En Infierno

— Young & Heartless – $ERMON

— Zheani – The Zheani Sparkes EP

