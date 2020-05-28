Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 28 – Teachers Tournament day four

Here are today’s contestants for day four of the Teachers Tournament:

Mary Kate, high school science from Illinois, comes from a long line of teachers;

Matt, high school history from New Hampshire, picked up rocks in the outfield; and

Ben, grade 7-12 vocal music from Michigan, conducts “Boogie Fridays”.

Ben recovered from a mistake on DD1 with an impressive DJ performance that took him to a runaway at $24,500. Mary Kate entered FJ far back at $1,600, so only the tournament fate of Matt was still in question at $10,200.

DD1, $800 – IN THE STATE CAPITAL – Hernando de Soto State Archaeological Site (Ben gave the state instead of the capital, losing $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $2,000 – MAGNET – An 1845 letter from the 21-year-old future Lord Kelvin inspired this British scientist to show how magnetism & light are related (Mary Kate lost $4,000 from her third-place score of $5,600.)

DD3, $800 – POEMS – Maya Angelou wrote that it “sings with a fearful trill of things unknown but longed for still” (With one other clue remaining, Ben won $100 from his total of $24,000 vs. $10,200 for Matt.)

FJ – WORD ORIGINS – P.T. Barnum, whose traveling shows carried musicians, coined this word that now represents something growing in popularity

Only Mary Kate was correct, but improving by $1,599 to $3,199 wasn’t enough to advance. Matt lost $800 to be eliminated at $9,400, but with that tiny wager he would have been out even if correct. For the record, Ben dropped $822 to move forward with $23,678.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players have somehow avoided the ubiquitous reruns of the truTV show that included a punishment for Sal involving chickens, “Impractical Jokers”.

Jeopardy! rule book: There was an unusual situation in which Matt gave a response and was ruled correct, then tried to change it to an incorrect response. He was given credit anyway by a none-too-pleased Trebek.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Tallahassee?

DD2 – Who was Faraday?

DD3 – What is the Caged Bird?

FJ – What is bandwagon?

