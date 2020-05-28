Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 1 of 8)

Spoiler

Stats will be available soon! They will also be attached to tomorrow’s post.

Top 256 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

The proportions we started with are well and truly scrambled now. There is no longer a noticeable bias in favor of early groups over latter. Some early groups have been green the whole way through, suggesting that they might have been legitimately strong. Group 11 has managed to grow every time despite starting from a pretty strong place; I think that might have been our strongest group.

Top 256 by game:

(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round. Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds)

19 songs: Chrono Cross [-1]

18 songs: Final Fantasy VII [-9]

12 songs: Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-8]

11 songs: Final Fantasy VIII [-3] Final Fantasy IX [-4]

10 songs: Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [-3]

9 songs: Final Fantasy Tactics [-8]

8 songs: Super Mario RPG [-10] The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-3]

6 songs: PaRappa the Rapper

5 songs: Brave Fencer Musashi [-3] Parasite Eve [-1] The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [-5] Xenogears [-9]

4 songs: Banjo-Kazooie [-9] Jet Grind Radio [-3] Super Mario 64 [-2]

3 songs: Einhander [-3] Kirby Super Star [-1] Mario Kart 64 Pokemon Red/Blue [-6] Sonic Adventure [-5] Vagrant Story [-1] Wild Arms 2

2 songs: Diddy Kong Racing [-3] Grandia Grim Fandango I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Legend of Mana Persona 2: Innocent Sin [-1] Radical Dreamers [-1] Rockman & Forte Skies of Arcadia [-3] Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) [-2] Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Space Channel 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story [-3] Suikoden II [-1] Wild Arms [-1]

1 song: Ace Combat 2 Afterlife (LucasArts) [-2] Baldur’s Gate Blade Runner (1997) Breath of Fire III Buck Bumble Bushido Blade Descent 2 [-3 ] Deus Ex [-2] Diablo [-1] Diablo II [-3] Discworld 2 Donkey Kong 64 [-2] Enemy Zero [-1] Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Jazz Jackrabbit 2 [-1] Kirby’s Dream Land 3 [-1] Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards [-4] Koudelka [-1] Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Marvel vs Capcom [-3] Marvel vs Capcom 2 [-1] Medal of Honor Underground MegaMan X4 Metal Gear Solid [-1] NiGHTS Into Dreams [-3] Omikron: The Nomad Soul [-1] Outlaws [-1] Panzer Dragoon Saga [-1] Paper Mario Persona 2: Eternal Punishment [-2] Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Planescape: Torment [-1] Resident Evil 2 SaGa Frontier II [-2] Seaman Shenmue [-2] Silent Hill [-1] Skullmonkeys Sonic R [-1] Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold [-1] Super Smash Bros. [-3] System Shock 2 Tactics Ogre (PSX) Tekken 2 The Curse of Monkey Island [-3] The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Neverhood [-2] The Operative: No One Lives Forever The Pandora Directive The Sims [-1] Threads of Fate [-2] Twisted Metal 2 Ultima Online Um Jammer Lammy [-4] Valkyrie Profile [-2] Wave Race 64 Wipeout [-1] Yoshi’s Story

Remember The Fallen Alundra Bahamut Lagoon [-2] Banjo-Tooie Blast Corps Bomberman Hero [-2] Command & Conquer: Red Alert [-2] Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Daikatana Dark Cloud (JPN) Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers [-2] DX-Ball 2 Dynasty Warriors 2 Fallout 2 [-2] Forsaken (PC) Glover Goldeneye 007 [-3] Gran Turismo Guilty Gear [-3] Half Life [-2] Interstate ’76 [-2] Klonoa – Door to Phantomile [-2] Langrisser V: The End of Legend Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Living Books (series) Mega Man 8 [-3] Mischief Makers Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon Quest for Glory IV Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Pokemon Pinball [-2] Pokemon Silver/Gold [-2] R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 [-2] Revelations: Persona Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure [-3] Riven SaGa Frontier [-3] Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast) Snowboard Kids Soul Edge [-2] Space Station Silicon Valley Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Starcraft [-2] Star Fox 64 Star Ocean [-2] Tetris Attack [-2] Tex Murphy: Overseer The Last Express Unreal Gold Vandal Hearts Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal Wipeout 2097 [-3] Wipeout 3 [-2] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World [-2] Zill O’ll



Despite suffering its first loss in the final day of the last round, Chrono Cross has become the new clubhouse leader, passing Final Fantasy VII by 1 song.

We’ve also had some paper tigers suffer massive losses. Super Mario RPG lost the most in absolute terms, with 10 of its 18 songs falling. But Xenogears, Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Red/Blue, Sonic Adventure, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and Um Jammer Lammy have also suffered noticeably disproportionate losses. I take at least three of those as personal slights.

But while leaving it to Lammy might be a poor strategy, belief is undefeated. PaRappa the Rapper is at 6 songs, same as it was in Round 2, Round 1, and after nominations. Not a single PaRappa song has left this whole tournament! A very impressive accomplishment for a multi-song game. We’ll see if the young pup on the block can keep it up.

