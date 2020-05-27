The Preserved Killick Day Thread (May 27)

‘Wittles is up’ said Killick

(Note: This is my first OT. I really hope I don’t screw it up)

Preserved Killick is a supporting character appearing in Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey-Maturin series of nautical historical novels. He’s the shrewish, nagging steward of Captain Jack Aubrey. Eventually he even comes to care for Aubrey’s close friend and ship surgeon, Stephen Maturin. In the 2003 film, he was played by David Threlfall.

Like a lot of recurring characters, Killick’s a lower deck crewman. “Preserved” apparently is his genuine handle. He cooks, cleans, mends clothing, polishes silver to the point of idolatry, and finishes about 1/4 of every wine bottle that he serves at table.

Most evenings you’d find Killick making toasted cheese for Jack and Stephen’s evening music, and generally grousing.



They tuned, and at no great distance Killick said to his mate, ‘There they are, at it again. Squeak, squeak; boom, boom. And when they do start a-playing, it’s no better. You can’t tell t’other from one. Never nothing a man could sing to, even as drunk as Davy’s sow.’



‘I remember them in the Lively: but it is not as chronic as a wardroom full of gents with German flutes, bellyaching night and day, like we had in Thunderer. No. Live and let live, I say.’



‘Fuck you, William Grimshaw’ -Nutmeg of Consolation

Happy Day Thread!

