Here are today’s contestants for day three of the Teachers Tournament:

Lauren, high school health from Washington state, had “Lord of the Rings” influence her life;

Will, grade 8-12 band and choir, teaches using “dad jokes”; and

Jenna, high school English from California, whose students gave her a “big and shiny” sword.

Will dominated the action throughout, scoring on both DDs in DJ on his way to a $22,400 FJ runaway. Jenna ($9,000) and Lauren ($7,600) were both in position to make a run at possible wild card spots.

DD1, $400 – A WRITER’S LIFE – Born 1898, taught at Oxford & Cambridge, chronicled big cats, enchantresses & closets, died 1963 (Jenna lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – THE RENAISSANCE – Erasmus was the “Prince of” this -ism that uses classical learning to gain knowledge of man’s nature (Will won $3,800 from his leading score of $6,200.)

DD3, $1,200 – OF TEACHERS & TESTS – We’ll gamble you know that this word for an exam supervisor once meant a Roman governor (Will won $1,200 from his total of $14,800 vs. $2,800 for Lauren.)

FJ – FAIRY TALES – A familiar chant in this fairy tale continues, “Be he alive or be he dead, I’ll grind his bones to make my bread”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Will bet $0 to advance with $22,400. Jenna added $7,500 to finish at $16,500, putting her second in the wild card chase with two games remaining in this round. Lauren improved by $6,401 to $14,001 and currently holds the fourth and final wild card.

Pop culture problems: For a top-row clue in a category about recent hits, no one guessed “Canadian superstar” Justin Bieber. The players also couldn’t identify a photo of “The Conners” star Sara Gilbert or give the name of sports reporter/”Dancing with the Stars” co-host Erin Andrews.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was C.S. Lewis?

DD2 – What is humanism?

DD3 – What is a proctor?

FJ – What is “Jack and the Beanstalk”?

