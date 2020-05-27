Comic Book Chat – War Stories

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – War Stories

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, we will be discussing comic books featuring classic war stories.

I always wanted to read The ‘Nam. That’s a dream read for me.

Topics today include:

How superheroes affected World War II

Favorite soldiers of war

Why war stories have a hard time getting readers in today’s world

Whatever you want to discuss

