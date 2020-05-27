Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 16 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, May 28th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Man with the Machine Gun
|13
|0
|Mega Man 8
|Title theme
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony
|8
|4
|Xenogears
|
Tams, the Man of the Sea
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Dracula’s Castle
|7
|7
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Frost Dragon
|Legend of Mana
|Wanderer’s Path
|8
|5
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Main Title
|Final Fantasy IX
|Vivi’s Theme
|10
|5
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|Langrisser V: The End of Legend
|Aniki Theme
|3
|10
|Wave Race 64
|Castle City
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Song Of Memories
|8
|4
|Shenmue
|
A New Departure
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version)
|8
|4
|Jet Grind Radio
|That’s Enough
|Final Fantasy VII
|Hurry!
|5
|7
|Legend of Mana
|
Pain the Universe
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|
The Windmill Song
|5
|6
|Parasite Eve
|Primal Eyes
|Chrono Cross
|
Magical Dreamers
|7
|6
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version)
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap
|10
|1
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|
LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Valla al Flamenco
|10
|3
|Vandal Hearts
|Burning Sorrow
|Kirby Super Star
|Marx’s Theme
|4
|11
|Jet Grind Radio
|Magical Girl
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Last End
|9
|6
|Vagrant Story
|Ogre
|Banjo-Kazooie
|
Gruntilda’s Lair (Grunty’s Furnace Fun)
|1
|9
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|
Knights of the Holy Spear
Tie time!
Brave Fencer Musashi – Frost Dragon beats Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Dracula’s Castle