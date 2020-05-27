Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 16 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 28th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VIII Man with the Machine Gun 13 0 Mega Man 8 Title theme Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony 8 4 Xenogears Tams, the Man of the Sea Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dracula’s Castle 7 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon Legend of Mana Wanderer’s Path 8 5 Banjo-Kazooie Main Title Final Fantasy IX Vivi’s Theme 10 5 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks Langrisser V: The End of Legend Aniki Theme 3 10 Wave Race 64 Castle City Final Fantasy IX Song Of Memories 8 4 Shenmue A New Departure Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version) 8 4 Jet Grind Radio That’s Enough Final Fantasy VII Hurry! 5 7 Legend of Mana Pain the Universe Klonoa – Door to Phantomile The Windmill Song 5 6 Parasite Eve Primal Eyes Chrono Cross Magical Dreamers 7 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version) PaRappa the Rapper Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories Final Fantasy IX Valla al Flamenco 10 3 Vandal Hearts Burning Sorrow Kirby Super Star Marx’s Theme 4 11 Jet Grind Radio Magical Girl The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Last End 9 6 Vagrant Story Ogre Banjo-Kazooie Gruntilda’s Lair (Grunty’s Furnace Fun) 1 9 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Knights of the Holy Spear

Tie time!

Brave Fencer Musashi – Frost Dragon beats Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Dracula’s Castle

