Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 16 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 28th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VIII
Man with the Machine Gun
 13 0 Mega Man 8 Title theme
Final Fantasy IX
Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony
 8 4 Xenogears
Tams, the Man of the Sea
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dracula’s Castle 7 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon
Legend of Mana Wanderer’s Path 8 5 Banjo-Kazooie Main Title
Final Fantasy IX Vivi’s Theme 10 5 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks
Langrisser V: The End of Legend Aniki Theme 3 10 Wave Race 64 Castle City
Final Fantasy IX
Song Of Memories
 8 4 Shenmue
A New Departure
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version)
 8 4 Jet Grind Radio That’s Enough
Final Fantasy VII Hurry! 5 7 Legend of Mana
Pain the Universe
Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
The Windmill Song
 5 6 Parasite Eve Primal Eyes
Chrono Cross
Magical Dreamers
 7 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Song Of Silver Tsumugi Threads (MoonDisc Version)
PaRappa the Rapper
Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap
 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island
LeChuck’s Evil Stories
Final Fantasy IX
Valla al Flamenco
 10 3 Vandal Hearts Burning Sorrow
Kirby Super Star Marx’s Theme 4 11 Jet Grind Radio Magical Girl
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Last End 9 6 Vagrant Story Ogre
Banjo-Kazooie
Gruntilda’s Lair (Grunty’s Furnace Fun)
 1 9 Persona 2: Innocent Sin
Knights of the Holy Spear

Tie time!

Brave Fencer Musashi – Frost Dragon beats Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Dracula’s Castle