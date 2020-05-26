Weekly LGBTQ+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today we are going to appreciate Bianca Xunise, a comic artist. Six Chix



She’s the first black cartoonist for Six Chix and has done work for The Nib. Topics include (but aren’t limited to) being a goth and race/gender. She’s current an adjunct professor at DePaul University.

Optional Topic: tell us the first time you heard LGBTQ+ people exist (outside of possibly yourself?)

