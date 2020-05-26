The Politics Thread Gets Back To Work

Considering the way fears of each generation, or even each decade, can change, it’s sometimes hard to remember what it was like living under past ones. We’ll all certainly remember the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of our lives, but there are bigger ones coming in the future that will likely make this look quaint.

With a lot of states having set Memorial Day Weekend as the point at which afterward they’d start returning to work, today’s the day in many places including my own state where more things are opening up out there in phases. Take the best reasonable precautions you can because ‘cados gotta set the example.

I’ve got nothing on this day in history today. Today is just a struggle to get through today.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

