Home and Distance Learning: The Summer and Beyond

The school year is wrapping up in most states. There’s no particular consensus on if, when, and how to open up schools for the next academic year.

Here’s what the principal of my son’s K- 5 school said:

-in NYC, no students will repeat grades, the schools will have to “meet kids where they are.”

-that being said, budgets are being cut, so larger class sizes are a concern

-if on line learning continues into next year, at least there’s a few months to breath and get something “better” together, although we all know this is a stopgap.

What’s the news from your neck of the woods?

What will you do with your kids / suggest your students do over the summer? ( Aside from READ READ READ, of course)

