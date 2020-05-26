All Things Cricket: May 26th

I said I would return if cricket was being played. Well, here is the table for the Vincy Premier League after 12 matches:

Group A M W L NR Pts NRR Salt Pond Breakers 4 4 0 0 8 2.592 La Soufriere Hikers 4 3 1 0 6 0.908 Dark View Explorers 4 2 2 0 4 0.15 Botanical Gardens Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 -1.307 Grenadines Divers 4 1 3 0 2 -0.433 Fort Charlotte Strikers 4 0 4 0 0 -1.781

Salt Pond has been dominating, with league-leading run-scorer Sunil Ambris 40 runs ahead of his next competitor. Ambris also has 6 wickets, only two behind leading wicket-taker and Salt Pond teammate Wesrick Strough.

Hey, it’s cricket. I’ll take it. Look it up on YouTube. You’ll have several live feeds to choose from. Games start at 8:30 am local time (GMT-4) and there are three games back-to-back each day. The teams will play two round-robins, and then there will be a #1 vs. #4 and #2 v. #3 semifinal round, with the winners meeting in the final. La Soufriere won this morning over Grenadines to keep their hold on second place.

Use the hand sanitizer!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...