The Shining Night Thread

The Shining was released on May 23, 1980.

The horror classic stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, Jack Torrance moves his family to Colorado in an attempt to repair his relationship with his wife and son. As the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, he has a chance to redeem himself after past struggles and mistakes he made. Little does Jack know that the hotel has sinister intentions for not only himself, but his son Danny.

A horrific and terrifying classic celebrates its 40th anniversary today. A perfect double feature would be The Shining and Doctor Sleep.

Just stay out of Room 237!

