30 Day Comic Book Challenge: Epilogue

We just came to the end of our thirty-day challenge and it’s been an absolute blast for me. I originally did this run of questions when I first relaunched my own site back in 2011 as a way to re-introduce myself to newer readers, re-evaluate my own feelings on various properties and projects over the years of being a fan, and just to have a lot of fun with my own readership.

Running it amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been a very helpful distraction for me, and hopefully for most others as well, as we looked through so many topics, so many books, characters, and creative, that it reinforced our love of the medium and all that comes with it.

Most posts had over a hundred comments, if not more, so I’ll put that in the success category in my mind as we come to the end here.

I’d love to know if folks would like me to run any more of these going forward. I’ve previously run both anime and movie challenges and there are some properties that can sustain a challenge of their own that I’d love to do like Star Wars. So let me know below if you’d like to see more, if the higher-ups are cool with it, and what you’d like to see. I don’t want to step on any toes for the various sections is all!

Again, thank you for your participation and the fellow love of comics.

