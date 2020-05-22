The Avocado’s Favorite Spider-Man – NOMINATIONS

Yes, I’ve decided to jump back in the tournament saddle. After the artistic high stakes of Best Director, I’ve decided to explore a lighter, smaller, and more uncertain question: who is the best actor to play Spider-Man?

It’s a minor question but a surprisingly unexplored one. After all, when you mention Superman, most people think of Christopher Reeve. Allow animation into the conversation and Kevin Conroy would be most people’s favorite Batman. Even after Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar win, the definitive Joker is still Mark Hamill or Heath Ledger. Iron Man? Captain America? Fuggedaboutit, the answer’s obvious.

Yet after 53 years of incredibly popular TV Shows, movies, video games, Broadway musicals, and so on about our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, there appears to be no consensus on who is the best actor to portray the Webbed Menace. Sure, people debate the movies and affectionately remember Nicholas Hammond but who truly is the definitive Spider-Man?

Face front True Believers! That’s what we’re here to find out.

RULES

Any actor or voice actor who has portrayed the character of Spider-Man in any form of multimedia is eligible (live-action film, animated film, TV series, video games, musical plays, fan films, comedy sketches, commercials, the Electric Company, Family Guy, etc.)

As we are debating actors, please nominate the specific actor instead of where they played the character. An actor will be judged on all media in which they played Spider-Man, not just one performance.

When nominating, please include the actor’s name and a parenthetical with examples of times they have played Spider-Man. A picture of an example is recommended as well to help identify them, especially for our numerous voice actors.

For example:

Rino Romano

(Spider-Man Unlimited, Spider-Man (2002) video game), X2: Wolverine’s Revenge)

So that about covers everything. I’m anticipating a 32 seed tournament. You’ll notice I didn’t clarify if only actors who played Peter Parker or versions based on Peter Parker count. While my gut was leaning that way, surveying the Weekly Comics Chat suggested the Avocado would like to vote on all actors who have played any version of Spider-Man, be they Peter, Miles, or others. So I’ll leave it up to you to decide which web-slingers will end up contending for the title of the Ultimate Spider-Man or Person or what have you!

And no, this post does not qualify as a nomination for Rino Romano. Someone has to nominate him.

Aw who am I kidding, it’ll probably be me.

You will have 48 hours from this post going live (1:00 PM EST, May 22nd) to nominate. Any run-offs will be held at that time. The tournament will start Monday, Memorial Day.

