The Weekly Music Thread Is Incomplete

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What songs do you feel sound incomplete on their own?

Does the song require an intro in order to sound right? Does it need to segue into the next track to feel complete? Does it work best as part of a medley? Or does it really only work in the context of an entire album? Let us know down below!

While there are more famous examples, I thought of this topic when “Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn” by the White Stripes (from their final album Icky Thump) popped up on shuffle recently. I’ve loved that song from the first time I heard it – it’s one of very few rock songs with bagpipes (more specifically, Scottish smallpipes) that works, but for full effect it really needs to segue straight into “St. Andrew (This Battle Is in the Air)”. If “Prickly Thorn” feels like it’s leading up to a battle scene, then hearing it without “St. Andrew” feels like the movie being abruptly shut off just the battle begins. The tracks segue seamlessly into one another on the album, and at 3:05 and 1:49 respectively could easily be mistaken for a single song.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

