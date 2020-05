Hey, kitty girls! The official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 was released today, revealing some of the season’s fierce runways, special guest judges (including season premiere guest judge Ricky Martin), and a massive new twist shaking up the All Stars formula.

Check out the trailer below:

What do you think of the trailer? What’s your reaction to the big twist? Sound off in the comments below!

