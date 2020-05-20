Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: adaptations. I thought this was an evergreen topic that I trot out once a year, but looking back, we haven’t had adaptations as a discussion topic since 2018. There are always new ones coming out, whether of recent works (The Outsider) or older works (I Know This Much Is True), so it’s a good time to talk about favorites, ones that didn’t work, or even ones that have been announced but haven’t come out yet.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/27: sorta adaptations (spin on the source material or spotlight on secondary characters)

6/3: books passed through family/generations (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...