Comic Book Chat – Best Done in One Issue

Good Morning and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Best Done In One Issue

22 pages. That was the normal length of a comic book when I started reading them as a young kid. It’s hard to cram a story in that many pages. That said, I’m asking fellow comic readers to pick the best done in one story they’ve read.

This also helps others trying to find one issue to download from Comixology or to make a purchase from a comic book store online.

Thanks as always for taking time to chat.

Please take time to view and comment the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.

Search # Comics.

