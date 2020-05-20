Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 11 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 21th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VII One-Winged Angel 10 2 Xenogears Shattering Egg of Dreams Afterlife (LucasArts) Disco Inferno! 2 9 System Shock 2 Hydro 1 Final Fantasy VIII The Extreme 8 4 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute 8 5 Mega Man 8 Stage Select The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 10 4 Star Fox 64 Area 6 Goldeneye 007 Byelomorye Dam 6 8 Vagrant Story Minotaur Space Channel 5 Space Ship: Strut 6 6 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change Persona 2: Innocent Sin Seven Sisters High School A 6 6 Diddy Kong Racing Hot Top Volcano The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shop 7 8 Baldur’s Gate Main Theme Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Ryu theme 7 7 Final Fantasy Tactics Trisection Super Mario RPG Fight Against an Armed Boss 10 5 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome Banjo-Kazooie Clanker’s Cavern 5 9 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man Kirby Super Star Meta Knight’s Revenge 11 4 Enemy Zero Invisible Enemy Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) 6 6 Mega Man 8 Intro Stage The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Clock Town Day 3 12 1 Banjo-Tooie Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side) Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Tilt (MoonDisc Version) 5 6 Xenogears Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong

Oh hey it’s tie time

Space Channel 5 – Space Ship: Strut wins over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World – Sudden Change

Diddy Kong Racing – Hot Top Volcano wins over Persona 2: Innocent Sin – Seven Sisters High School A

Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold – Ryu Theme wins over Final Fantasy Tactics – Trisection

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Theme of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) wins over Mega Man 8 – Intro Stage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...