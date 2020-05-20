Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 11 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, May 21th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VII
One-Winged Angel
 10 2 Xenogears
Shattering Egg of Dreams
Afterlife (LucasArts) Disco Inferno! 2 9 System Shock 2 Hydro 1
Final Fantasy VIII The Extreme 8 4 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain
Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute 8 5 Mega Man 8 Stage Select
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 10 4 Star Fox 64 Area 6
Goldeneye 007
Byelomorye Dam
 6 8 Vagrant Story Minotaur
Space Channel 5
Space Ship: Strut
 6 6 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change
Persona 2: Innocent Sin
Seven Sisters High School A
 6 6 Diddy Kong Racing Hot Top Volcano
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shop 7 8 Baldur’s Gate Main Theme
Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Ryu theme 7 7 Final Fantasy Tactics Trisection
Super Mario RPG
Fight Against an Armed Boss
 10 5 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome
Banjo-Kazooie
Clanker’s Cavern
 5 9 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man
Kirby Super Star
Meta Knight’s Revenge
 11 4 Enemy Zero Invisible Enemy
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version)
 6 6 Mega Man 8 Intro Stage
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Clock Town Day 3
 12 1 Banjo-Tooie
Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Tilt (MoonDisc Version)
 5 6 Xenogears
Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong

Oh hey it’s tie time
Space Channel 5 – Space Ship: Strut wins over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World – Sudden Change

Diddy Kong Racing – Hot Top Volcano wins over Persona 2: Innocent Sin – Seven Sisters High School A

Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold – Ryu Theme wins over Final Fantasy Tactics – Trisection

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Theme of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) wins over Mega Man 8 – Intro Stage