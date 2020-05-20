Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 11 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, May 21th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Final Fantasy VII
|
One-Winged Angel
|10
|2
|Xenogears
|
Shattering Egg of Dreams
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|Disco Inferno!
|2
|9
|System Shock 2
|Hydro 1
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Extreme
|8
|4
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|Final Fantasy VII
|Jenova Absolute
|8
|5
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Termina Field
|10
|4
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|Goldeneye 007
|
Byelomorye Dam
|6
|8
|Vagrant Story
|Minotaur
|Space Channel 5
|
Space Ship: Strut
|6
|6
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Sudden Change
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|
Seven Sisters High School A
|6
|6
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Hot Top Volcano
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Shop
|7
|8
|Baldur’s Gate
|Main Theme
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Ryu theme
|7
|7
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Trisection
|Super Mario RPG
|
Fight Against an Armed Boss
|10
|5
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|Banjo-Kazooie
|
Clanker’s Cavern
|5
|9
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|Kirby Super Star
|
Meta Knight’s Revenge
|11
|4
|Enemy Zero
|Invisible Enemy
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Theme Of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version)
|6
|6
|Mega Man 8
|Intro Stage
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Clock Town Day 3
|12
|1
|Banjo-Tooie
|
Hailfire Peaks (Lava Side)
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Tilt (MoonDisc Version)
|5
|6
|Xenogears
|
Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong
Oh hey it’s tie time
Space Channel 5 – Space Ship: Strut wins over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World – Sudden Change
Diddy Kong Racing – Hot Top Volcano wins over Persona 2: Innocent Sin – Seven Sisters High School A
Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold – Ryu Theme wins over Final Fantasy Tactics – Trisection
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Theme of Midnight University (MoonDisc Version) wins over Mega Man 8 – Intro Stage