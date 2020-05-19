The Creative Endeavors Thread Enjoys the Silence

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Working on the balance; trying to get out in a responsible way and let the increasingly embattled stillness (when people can’t go to the bars, apparently they go to local parks, and I’m no different even if I keep more to myself) inform my work and thought. Doing a little more than last time, and hoping to keep the trend going. Hope everyone’s keeping safe and creative.

How’s your work going?

