Shoeless Trivia: Russia

Rereading some of my old rounds I noticed that my recent questions have been relatively dry and with fewer angles of attack. I’m going to try work on that this week, though I’ll admit that this round is still pretty crispy.

Actor Yul Brynner was born in 1920 in what city, now the largest Russian port on the Pacific and home of the Russian Pacific Fleet? Name the the Russian-born Expressionist painter whose work is seen below. Catherine the Great founded what art museum, now the second largest in the world? It’s huge collection includes many notable works, but if you’re looking for portraits of Andrew Jackson you’re in the wrong place. The first Nobel Prize to go to a Russian was awarded to what physiologist in 1904? He had been nominated for the prize in each of the three previous years, so by the time he received the award he was practically salivating. Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia has had three different men as president: Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin, and whom?

Answers Vladivostok Wassily Kandinsky (State) Hermitage Museum Ivan Pavlov Dmitry Medvedev [collapse]

