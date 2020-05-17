Krellis wants you off his lawn (5/17 Day Thread)

I’m 47 years old today.

On this day in 1749, Edward Jenner, who developed the smallpox vaccine, was born. (Take that, anti-vaxxers!)

It’s also the 7th anniversary of the best birthday present I ever got. On my 40th birthday, I ordered a $3 beer, and the bartender carded me. So I gave him a $20 tip.

Anyway, stay home (if I can stay home on my birthday, you can stay home on what’s just another Sunday for you), wash your heads (that may be my favorite typo ever) and your hands, post more cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

