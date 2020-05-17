5/17/2020 Batwoman/Supergril Live Chat

“O, Mouse!”



When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman and Commander Kane find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse and Hush, sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

“Immortal Kombat”

Supergirl realizes that in order to stop Lex and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena.

Here’s the live chat for the unexpected season finales.

