Schwarzenegger: The Results

It’s not too much surprise that it came down to The Terminator series in the fianale. However, the original consistently got the top votes on every single round, until the Final Four, where it had one less than it’s sequel.

And now, by a vote of 28 – 19, we have an official winner for Favorite Schwarzenegger movie.

Ladies and Gentlemen….

It is JUDGEMENT DAY.

Congratulations to Terminator 2: Judgement Day as our Favorite Schwarzenegger Movie.

I messed up several times on this tournament, but I did enjoy it. I would like to try something more complex, but would another movie star be interesting to try?

Thank you to everyone for playing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...