Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 7 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG
The Road is Full of Dangers
 9 9 Starcraft Terran Theme 1
YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Reminiscence 7 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version)
Super Mario RPG
The Axem Rangers Drop In
 4 11 The Neverhood
Klaymen’s Theme
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Lost Painting 9 7 Fallout 2
Beyond the Canyon
Final Fantasy VII
Holding My Thoughts in My Heart
 8 8 Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman
NiGHTS into Dreams
Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~
 8 8 The Sims Neighborhood 2
Final Fantasy Tactics Antipyretic 11 5 Sonic Adventure
Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter
Jet Grind Radio Sneakman 10 5 Super Mario 64 Cave Dungeon
Space Channel 5
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
 10 3 Outlaws
The Last Gunfight
Omikron: The Nomad Soul
Survive (Omikron Version)
 3 9 Panzer Dragoon Saga
Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu
I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 10 3 Skies of Arcadia Valua City
Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life 7 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer
Super Mario 64
Bob-Omb Battlefield
 12 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story Endlessly
Super Mario RPG
Docaty Mountain Railroad
 4 9 Ultima Online
Title Theme- Stones
Chrono Cross Another Voyage 10 6 Sonic R
Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
Einhander Badlands 9 5 Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal
Warcraft Disco Song (I’m a Medieval Man)

Holy shit y’all couldn’t make up your minds this round. We have a whopping FOUR this time. I gave the win to:

Super Mario RPG – The Road is Full of Dangers over Starcraft – Terran Theme 1

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Madam Car Crash (Moon Disc Version) over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World – Reminiscence [We saved the funk!]

Ace Combat 2 – Fire Youngman over Final Fantasy VII – Holding My Thoughts In My Heart

The Sims – Neighborhood 2 over NiGHTS Into Dreams – Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~