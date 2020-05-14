Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 7 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, May 15th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Super Mario RPG
|
The Road is Full of Dangers
|9
|9
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 1
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Reminiscence
|7
|7
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version)
|Super Mario RPG
|
The Axem Rangers Drop In
|4
|11
|The Neverhood
|
Klaymen’s Theme
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Lost Painting
|9
|7
|Fallout 2
|
Beyond the Canyon
|Final Fantasy VII
|
Holding My Thoughts in My Heart
|8
|8
|Ace Combat 2
|Fire Youngman
|NiGHTS into Dreams
|
Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~
|8
|8
|The Sims
|Neighborhood 2
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Antipyretic
|11
|5
|Sonic Adventure
|
Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter
|Jet Grind Radio
|Sneakman
|10
|5
|Super Mario 64
|Cave Dungeon
|Space Channel 5
|
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
|10
|3
|Outlaws
|
The Last Gunfight
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|
Survive (Omikron Version)
|3
|9
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|
Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Stage 2
|10
|3
|Skies of Arcadia
|Valua City
|Final Fantasy IX
|Melodies Of Life
|7
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|Super Mario 64
|
Bob-Omb Battlefield
|12
|5
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Endlessly
|Super Mario RPG
|
Docaty Mountain Railroad
|4
|9
|Ultima Online
|
Title Theme- Stones
|Chrono Cross
|Another Voyage
|10
|6
|Sonic R
|
Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
|Einhander
|Badlands
|9
|5
|Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal
|
Warcraft Disco Song (I’m a Medieval Man)
Holy shit y’all couldn’t make up your minds this round. We have a whopping FOUR this time. I gave the win to:
Super Mario RPG – The Road is Full of Dangers over Starcraft – Terran Theme 1
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Madam Car Crash (Moon Disc Version) over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World – Reminiscence [We saved the funk!]
Ace Combat 2 – Fire Youngman over Final Fantasy VII – Holding My Thoughts In My Heart
The Sims – Neighborhood 2 over NiGHTS Into Dreams – Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~