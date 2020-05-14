Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 7 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, May 15th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG The Road is Full of Dangers 9 9 Starcraft Terran Theme 1 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Reminiscence 7 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version) Super Mario RPG The Axem Rangers Drop In 4 11 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Lost Painting 9 7 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon Final Fantasy VII Holding My Thoughts in My Heart 8 8 Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman NiGHTS into Dreams Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~ 8 8 The Sims Neighborhood 2 Final Fantasy Tactics Antipyretic 11 5 Sonic Adventure Bad Taste Aquarium…for Hot Shelter Jet Grind Radio Sneakman 10 5 Super Mario 64 Cave Dungeon Space Channel 5 Spaceport: Introducing Ulala! 10 3 Outlaws The Last Gunfight Omikron: The Nomad Soul Survive (Omikron Version) 3 9 Panzer Dragoon Saga Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 10 3 Skies of Arcadia Valua City Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life 7 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer Super Mario 64 Bob-Omb Battlefield 12 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story Endlessly Super Mario RPG Docaty Mountain Railroad 4 9 Ultima Online Title Theme- Stones Chrono Cross Another Voyage 10 6 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) Einhander Badlands 9 5 Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal Warcraft Disco Song (I’m a Medieval Man)

Holy shit y’all couldn’t make up your minds this round. We have a whopping FOUR this time. I gave the win to:

Super Mario RPG – The Road is Full of Dangers over Starcraft – Terran Theme 1

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Madam Car Crash (Moon Disc Version) over YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World – Reminiscence [We saved the funk!]

Ace Combat 2 – Fire Youngman over Final Fantasy VII – Holding My Thoughts In My Heart

The Sims – Neighborhood 2 over NiGHTS Into Dreams – Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~

