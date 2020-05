We’re close to the end of the road. Four films still remain on claiming the title of “Greatest Best Picture Winner Ever” (as picked by members of the Avocado).

But before we start, let’s pour one out to the films that made it this far, but didn’t make it to the final two rounds:

Lawrence of Arabia

Amadeus

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Parasite

Voting for the semifinals ends in 48 hours. Have fun!

