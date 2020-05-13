Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Sexting (05/13/2020)

So you’ve found your soulmate sexmate, and you’re both horny and have time, but can’t actually manage to arrange to physically get together. Well then, fear not, because apparently one can also have sexytimes via electronic communication!

Or, well, I guess actually something similar is also doable by old-fashioned mail. But still, we live in modern times of technological wonders, and of course one of the things we have done with said wonders is using them to cope with being horny (and/or lonely)!

Or some of us, at any rate. So down to business:

Have you ever sexted?

If so, how did that start? Was it with somebody you had an existing relationship with (romantic or not), or did you keep things compartmentalized?

If it was somebody new, did you eventually actually progress to physical intimacy? Or even an actual relationship?

Anything about it you particularly like/which works well for you? Something you might even need for it to work?

Is it mostly sexual, or is there also an important emotional component to it for you? Or does the latter maybe even outweigh the former?

Boundaries?

What about logistics? Since it can be a bit hard to type and keep a conversation going and take care of yourself at the same time, how do you solve that conundrum?

keep a conversation going take care of yourself at the same time, how do you solve that conundrum? Or are you not a typing person and prefer more voice or maybe even video chat?

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...