Comic Book Chat – Catwoman’s 80th Anniversary

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Catwoman’s 80th Anniversary

Selina Kyle made her debut in Batman #1. She went by The Cat in her first appearance.

She was a nemesis of Batman’s for a long time, that is …until they made their love for each other known.

We look back at Selina Kyle and her nine lives.

Who is your favorite Catwoman from movies and T.V.?

Do you prefer her as heroine or villainess?

What’s your favorite comic run or story featuring Catwoman?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to check out the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.

Search #Comics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...