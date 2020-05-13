Asexuality Adjacent: Aloneness, Loneliness, and FOMO

According to the Asexuality Visibility and Education Network, “An asexual person is a person who does not experience sexual attraction.” But it’s more complicated than that.

I am posting this under the asexuality banner because I think the issues I am raising are ones than many (but by no means all) asexuals face and because I want to continue to provide a monthyish place for the Avocado ace community to gather. But I’d like this discussion to be a broader one about the struggles many of us may face with not having the relationships we want in life.

I was going to use the space to talk about some of my own issues, but as I was writing that started to feel a little self indulgent, so I am going to save those thoughts for the comments. I hope others will feel comfortable sharing as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...