The Nightingale Thread Turns 200

Well, not really. But had she mastered biological immortality, Florence Nightingale would turn 200 today. I guess she was born a few generations too early for that. Something I have in common with her!

While well-known among laypeople for her contributions to nursing, one of the areas where she also did a lot of excellent (and important) work was statistics and data representation. Such as the featured image, which is a polar area diagram of the causes of death during the Crimean War. Spoiler: Disease can apparently be rather more fatal in wartime than the enemy! The graphic with explanations can be found here, for those interested.

Anyway:

No idea what the infographic for that would be.

