Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 4 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 12th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy Tactics Apoplexy 9 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story Stab the Sword of Justice Wipeout 2097 Atom Bomb 4 6 Sonic R Super Sonic Racing Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Rainbow Cemetery 7 6 Afterlife (LucasArts) Four Surfers of the Apocalypso Super Mario RPG Fight Against Monsters 9 4 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Bloody Tears 8 6 Xenogears Bonds of Sea and Fire Donkey Kong 64 DK Rap 7 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Castle Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 10 3 Diablo II Wilderness Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Grass Land 1 6 7 Radical Dreamers Day of Summer Final Fantasy VII Opening / Bombing Mission 11 4 Jet Grind Radio Humming the Bassline Wipeout 2097 V Six 5 8 Mario Party Rainbow Castle Einhander Bloody Battle 9 3 Descent 2 Cold Reality Parasite Eve Out of Phase 7 4 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme Buck Bumble Title Screen 9 2 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan Brave Fencer Musashi Allucaneet Palace 7 4 Einhander Impatience Marvel vs Capcom 2 Player Select 5 8 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme The Misadventures of Tron Bonne Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem 6 4 Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast) Vamos a Carnaval!

No, DK Rap is gone! Who will be worthy of facing “Something Really BAD” in the finals now? Also, since Marvel vs Capcom 2’s “Player Select” is eliminated, I’d like to point something out in its thumbnail.

Enhance:

You’re welcome.

