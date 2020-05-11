Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 4 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 12th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Apoplexy
|9
|5
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|
Stab the Sword of Justice
|Wipeout 2097
|Atom Bomb
|4
|6
|Sonic R
|
Super Sonic Racing
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Rainbow Cemetery
|7
|6
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|
Four Surfers of the Apocalypso
|Super Mario RPG
|
Fight Against Monsters
|9
|4
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Bloody Tears
|8
|6
|Xenogears
|
Bonds of Sea and Fire
|Donkey Kong 64
|DK Rap
|7
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Castle
|Final Fantasy VII
|Cosmo Canyon
|10
|3
|Diablo II
|Wilderness
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|Grass Land 1
|6
|7
|Radical Dreamers
|Day of Summer
|Final Fantasy VII
|
Opening / Bombing Mission
|11
|4
|Jet Grind Radio
|
Humming the Bassline
|Wipeout 2097
|V Six
|5
|8
|Mario Party
|Rainbow Castle
|Einhander
|Bloody Battle
|9
|3
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|Parasite Eve
|Out of Phase
|7
|4
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|Buck Bumble
|Title Screen
|9
|2
|Forsaken (PC)
|Gargantuan
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|
Allucaneet Palace
|7
|4
|Einhander
|Impatience
|Marvel vs Capcom 2
|Player Select
|5
|8
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|
Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem
|6
|4
|Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast)
|
Vamos a Carnaval!
No, DK Rap is gone! Who will be worthy of facing “Something Really BAD” in the finals now? Also, since Marvel vs Capcom 2’s “Player Select” is eliminated, I’d like to point something out in its thumbnail.
Enhance:
You’re welcome.