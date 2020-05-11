Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 4 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 12th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy Tactics Apoplexy 9 5 Star Ocean: The Second Story
Stab the Sword of Justice
Wipeout 2097 Atom Bomb 4 6 Sonic R
Super Sonic Racing
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Rainbow Cemetery
 7 6 Afterlife (LucasArts)
Four Surfers of the Apocalypso
Super Mario RPG
Fight Against Monsters
 9 4 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Bloody Tears 8 6 Xenogears
Bonds of Sea and Fire
Donkey Kong 64 DK Rap 7 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Castle
Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 10 3 Diablo II Wilderness
Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Grass Land 1 6 7 Radical Dreamers Day of Summer
Final Fantasy VII
Opening / Bombing Mission
 11 4 Jet Grind Radio
Humming the Bassline
Wipeout 2097 V Six 5 8 Mario Party Rainbow Castle
Einhander Bloody Battle 9 3 Descent 2 Cold Reality
Parasite Eve Out of Phase 7 4 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme
Buck Bumble Title Screen 9 2 Forsaken (PC) Gargantuan
Brave Fencer Musashi
Allucaneet Palace
 7 4 Einhander Impatience
Marvel vs Capcom 2 Player Select 5 8 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme
The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem
 6 4 Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast)
Vamos a Carnaval!

No, DK Rap is gone! Who will be worthy of facing “Something Really BAD” in the finals now? Also, since Marvel vs Capcom 2’s “Player Select” is eliminated, I’d like to point something out in its thumbnail.

Enhance:

Swole Mega Man

You’re welcome.

 