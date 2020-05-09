40th Anniversary of Friday the 13th Day Thread

On May 9th, 1980, the horror classic and slasher film Friday the 13th was released in movie theaters.

The film grossed almost 60 million dollars when it was released.

During a magical summer, a group of young teenagers are brought together in the hopes of bringing Camp Crystal Lake back to its former glory. However, their hard work turns to tragedy as each teenager is seemingly picked off one by one by an unknown assailant. Who is the killer and will any of the young teens survive the night?

Those teens should have listened to that local man that said “there is a death curse on that place.”

The identity of the killer is still a shock to this day as well as that final scene on the lake.

A horror classic that spawned many sequels as well as countless nightmares that still make people wake up in a cold sweat.

