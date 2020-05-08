The Thomas Pynchon Day Thread (May 8)

Today is Thomas Pynchon’s 83rd birthday! Many happy returns to the author of Catcher in the– I mean, Gravity’s Rainbow.

Thought of using one of the many, many beautiful head shots Pynchon has released over the years as a header, but I like this one a little better. On the day he was born, gas was $0.20 a gallon and Bing Crosby’s Sweet Leilani was atop the charts.

Stay safe out there! And don’t forget, “What goes around may come around, but it never ends up exactly the same place… Like a record on a turntable, all it takes is one groove’s difference and the universe can be on into a whole ‘nother song.” (Pynchon, Inherent Vice)

