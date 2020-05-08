RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Cast Reveal Discussion Thread

The ten-queen cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 was announced today via livestream. Below are the queens’ stunning entrance looks, the video of their meet the queens, and brief bios. The season will premiere Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on VH1 (not Showtime as previously announced). Enjoy!

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

Derrick Barry (Season 8)

India Ferrah (Season 3)

Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Mariah Balenciaga (Season 3)

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Ongina (Season 1)

Shea Coulee (Season 9)

So, who are you rooting for? Who are you excited to see? Sound off in the comments!

