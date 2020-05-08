Job Rants Thread – 5/8/2020 – Working From Home Edition VII: Workin’ To The Music II: Breaking the Silence

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s keeping well, both physically and mentally. I can’t speak for the rest of you, but I know that the latter has been much more a problem than the former. While I’ve been lucky enough to have things to do most days, it’s still a balancing act between staying productive and having enough to do on any given day. I’m certain I’m not alone in feeling that, no matter how comfortable one feels in one’s home, 8+ hours of silence can feel deafening.

If that’s also you, well then, worry no more! We here at A.V.O. Chintzee’s™ are making our playlist available for your listening pleasure, yet again! Curated by our increasingly stir-crazy CEO, he’s applied his keen musical knowledge, eclectic tastes, and Howard Hughes-esque critical eye to create a list that’s sure to please everyone!*

So, just sit back, relax, and let the music take you away to literally anywhere else, and let your productivity soar!* Also, if you have a song you’d like to see added, feel free to let us know; and someone will be glad to distract the CEO long enough to get it stuck it on there.

*Satisfaction not guaranteed

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if you’re out, and a great weekend. And remember: We’re going to get through this.

