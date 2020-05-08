Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 3 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, May 8th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Kakario Village 9 8 Radical Dreamers
Epilogue ~ Dream Shore (3)
Star Ocean: The Second Story
We Form in Crystals
 9 9 Super Mario RPG
Here’s Some Weapons
Panzer Dragoon Saga
Imperial Air Force
 7 8 Marvel vs Capcom
War Machine’s Theme
Pokemon Red / Blue Trainer battle 9 6 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
Deep In the Dying Forest
Wild Arms
Into the Wilderness
 12 4 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Stone Tower Temple
Skies of Arcadia
Kingdom of Ixa’Taka
 9 4 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dance of Gold
Chrono Cross
People Imprisoned by Fate
 8 7 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
Silmarian Meanderings
Metal Gear Solid Encounter 9 2 Sonic Adventure
Theme of “E-102ɣ”
Final Fantasy IX
Black Mage Village
 6 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Simone (MoonDisc Version)
Final Fantasy VII
World Crisis [Ending Theme]
 10 3 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Panic Puppet Zone (Act 1)
Diablo II Tristram Village 11 3 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
Algon NS Building (Vision Quest)
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Waltz of the Pearls
 11 2 Sonic Adventure
Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Title Theme 11 5 SaGa Frontier II
Vorspiel (Main Menu)
Yoshi’s Story Title & Prologue 14 1 Banjo-Kazooie Machine Room
Super Mario RPG Barrel Volcano 9 7 Metal Gear Solid
The Best is Yet to Come
I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 1 10 6 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shadow Temple

Hello and welcome to the Tiebreaker Zone. In this zone we break all ties between songs. Today’s tied songs are Star Ocean: The Second Story – We Form In Crystals and Super Mario RPG – Here’s Some Weapons. We have resolved in favor of Star Ocean. There is no escape from the Tiebreaker Zone. All ties shall be broken.