Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 3 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Saturday, May 8th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Kakario Village 9 8 Radical Dreamers Epilogue ~ Dream Shore (3) Star Ocean: The Second Story We Form in Crystals 9 9 Super Mario RPG Here’s Some Weapons Panzer Dragoon Saga Imperial Air Force 7 8 Marvel vs Capcom War Machine’s Theme Pokemon Red / Blue Trainer battle 9 6 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest Wild Arms Into the Wilderness 12 4 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple Skies of Arcadia Kingdom of Ixa’Taka 9 4 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Dance of Gold Chrono Cross People Imprisoned by Fate 8 7 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings Metal Gear Solid Encounter 9 2 Sonic Adventure Theme of “E-102ɣ” Final Fantasy IX Black Mage Village 6 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Simone (MoonDisc Version) Final Fantasy VII World Crisis [Ending Theme] 10 3 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Panic Puppet Zone (Act 1) Diablo II Tristram Village 11 3 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Algon NS Building (Vision Quest) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Waltz of the Pearls 11 2 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Title Theme 11 5 SaGa Frontier II Vorspiel (Main Menu) Yoshi’s Story Title & Prologue 14 1 Banjo-Kazooie Machine Room Super Mario RPG Barrel Volcano 9 7 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 1 10 6 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shadow Temple

Hello and welcome to the Tiebreaker Zone. In this zone we break all ties between songs. Today’s tied songs are Star Ocean: The Second Story – We Form In Crystals and Super Mario RPG – Here’s Some Weapons. We have resolved in favor of Star Ocean. There is no escape from the Tiebreaker Zone. All ties shall be broken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...