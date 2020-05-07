Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series would you like to see an in-depth making-of series similar to what Disney+ is doing with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MAY 7TH, 2020:

Bad Mothers Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Celebrity Watch Party Series Premiere (Fox)

Expedition With Steven Backshall Season One Midseason Premiere (PBS)

Scissor Seven Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Shaq Life Season Finale (TNT)

Solar Opposites Series Premiere (Hulu)

FRIDAY, MAY 8TH, 2020:

Bering Sea Gold Season Premiere (Discovery)

Chico Bon Bon Series Premiere (Netflix)

Dead To Me Season Premiere (Netflix)

18 Presents (Netflix)

Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu)

Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)

Restaurants On The Edge Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Rust Valley Restorers Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Spaceship Earth (Hulu)

The Eddy Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Hollow Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Valeria Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 9TH, 2020:

Accident, Suicide Or Murder Season Two Premiere (Oxygen)

Feeding America Comedy Festival (Weather Channel)

Pioneer Woman: Staying Home (Food)

SUNDAY, MAY 10TH, 2020:

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Find Love Live Series Premiere (TLC)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season Two Premiere (NatGeo)

I Know This Much Is True Series Premiere (HBO)

Renovate Like a Mother (HGTV)

Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition Season Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, MAY 11TH, 2020:

A Royal Tour Of The 20th Century (Acorn TV)

Asian Americans (PBS)

Barkitecture Series Premiere (Quibi)

Bordertown Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass (YouTube)

Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics (Netflix)

Trial By Media Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, MAY 12TH, 2020:

Kingdom Of The Mummies (NatGeo)

My Family’s Deadly Secret Series Premiere (ID)

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall (ABC)

True: Terrific Tales Series Premiere (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13TH, 2020:

Dance Moms: Abby’s Virtual Dance Off Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Rattlesnake Road Trip (Smithsonian)

The Wrong Missy (Netflix)

