Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 2 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, May 7th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Kirby Super Star
|Gourmet Race
|13
|5
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|
Burning Lava and Twisting Steel
|Half Life
|
Hard Technology Rock
|3
|10
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Tubelectric
|SaGa Frontier II
|
Besessenheit (Obsession)
|9
|5
|Jet Grind Radio
|Yellow Bream
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|
The Dragon Gave a Loud Scream
|5
|9
|Chrono Cross
|
Home Village Arni
|Banjo-Kazooie
|
Mad Monster Mansion
|8
|8
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|
Run Past Through the Plain
|10
|5
|Final Fantasy IX
|Iifa Tree
|Banjo-Kazooie
|
Click Clock Wood (Spring)
|9
|7
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night (MoonDisc Version)
|12
|4
|Xenogears
|Stage of Death
|Discworld 2
|That’s Death
|13
|5
|Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
|I am Impact
|Wipeout 2097
|Loops of Fury
|4
|12
|Chrono Cross
|Another Guldove
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Blue Fields
|14
|6
|Marvel vs Capcom
|
Captain America’s Theme
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Wood Carving Partita
|15
|2
|Half Life
|
Adrenaline Horror
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Forest Temple
|16
|4
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Baby Baby (Lammy Version)
|Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
|Icy Speedway
|4
|12
|Chrono Cross
|Dilemma
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Mutie-Snippets
|8
|8
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|
Message from Nightopia
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Heads In The Clouds
|5
|12
|Parasite Eve
|
Influence of Deep
Two ties! In both cases I broke in favor of Banjo-Kazooie. “Jojo’s Theme” and “Message from Nightopia” are both fine, but Banjo-Kazooie’s one of my favorite OSTs ever. You’re going to have to get up pretty early to get one over on them.
Fun Stats About The Top 512
Top 512 by group:
I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.
Over and underperformers started out very unevenly distributed. The first 9 groups were all over, but after that only 11 and 18 joined them. But even after 1 round we can start to see that shift. Almost all of the first 9 fell, with some even falling below the line. Meanwhile, most of the latter rounds rose, though so far none have broken over that weren’t already there.
Top 512 by game:
- 27 songs:
- Final Fantasy VII [-1]
- 20 songs:
- Chrono Cross
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-6]
- 18 songs:
- Super Mario RPG [-1]
- 17 songs:
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- 15 songs:
- Final Fantasy IX [-4]
- 14 songs:
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Xenogears [-2]
- 13 songs:
- Banjo-Kazooie [-2]
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [-1]
- 11 songs:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 10 songs:
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 9 songs:
- Pokemon Red/Blue [-2]
- 8 songs:
- Brave Fencer Musashi
- Sonic Adventure [-3]
- 7 songs:
- Jet Grind Radio
- 6 songs:
- Einhander
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Parasite Eve
- Super Mario 64
- 5 songs:
- Diddy Kong Racing [-1]
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Skies of Arcadia [-2]
- Star Ocean: The Second Story [-3]
- Um Jammer Lammy [-2]
- 4 songs:
- Descent 2 [-2]
- Diablo II [-1]
- Kirby Super Star
- Marvel vs Capcom
- NiGHTS Into Dreams [-2]
- Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
- Super Smash Bros. [-1]
- The Curse of Monkey Island [-4]
- Vagrant Story
- 3 songs:
- Afterlife (LucasArts)
- Deus Ex [-1]
- Donkey Kong 64
- Goldeneye 007 [-1]
- Guilty Gear
- Mario Kart 64
- Mega Man 8 [-1]
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment [-1]
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin [-4]
- Radical Dreamers
- Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure [-1]
- SaGa Frontier
- SaGa Frontier II
- Shenmue
- Suikoden II
- The Neverhood [-1]
- Threads of Fate
- Valkyrie Profile [-3]
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2 [-1]
- Wipeout 2097 [-2]
- 2 songs:
- Bahamut Lagoon
- Bomberman Hero
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert [-1]
- Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers [-1]
- Diablo
- Enemy Zero
- Fallout 2
- Grandia [-1]
- Grim Fandango
- Half Life [-1]
- Interstate ’76 [-2]
- I.Q.: Intelligent Qube [-1]
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 [-3]
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
- Koudelka
- Legend of Mana
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Metal Gear Solid [-1]
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul [-1]
- Outlaws
- Panzer Dragoon Saga [-1]
- Planescape: Torment [-1]
- Pokemon Pinball [-2]
- Pokemon Silver/Gold
- R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 [-3]
- Rockman & Forte
- Silent Hill [-1]
- Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
- Sonic R
- Soul Edge
- Space Channel 5
- Starcraft [-2]
- Star Ocean
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold [-1]
- Tetris Attack
- The Sims [-1]
- Wipeout
- Wipeout 3 [-1]
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- 1 song:
- Ace Combat 2
- Alundra
- Baldur’s Gate
- Banjo-Tooie [-1]
- Blast Corps
- Blade Runner (1997) [-2]
- Breath of Fire III
- Buck Bumble
- Bushido Blade
- Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun
- Daikatana
- Dark Cloud (JPN)
- Discworld 2
- DX-Ball 2
- Dynasty Warriors 2 [-1]
- Forsaken (PC)
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned [-1]
- Glover
- Gran Turismo
- Langrisser V: The End of Legend
- Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
- Living Books (series)
- Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
- Medal of Honor Underground
- MegaMan X4
- Mischief Makers [-1]
- Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
- Paper Mario
- Phantasy Star Online (JPN) [-1]
- Quest for Glory IV
- Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
- Resident Evil 2
- Revelations: Persona
- Riven
- Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast)
- Seaman
- Skullmonkeys
- Snowboard Kids
- Space Station Silicon Valley [-2]
- Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
- Star Fox 64 [-3]
- Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike [-2]
- System Shock 2 [-1]
- Tactics Ogre (PSX) [-1]
- Tekken 2 [-1]
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- The Last Express
- The Misadventures of Tron Bonne [-2]
- The Operative: No One Lives Forever
- The Pandora Directive
- Twisted Metal 2
- Ultima Online [-1]
- Unreal Gold
- Vandal Hearts
- Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
- Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal
- Wave Race 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Zill O’ll
- Remember The Fallen
- Christmas NiGHTS
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Crash Team Racing
- Destruction Derby 2
- Die Hard Trilogy [-2]
- Dragon Warrior VII [-2]
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Escape from Monkey Island [-2]
- Extreme-G
- Fallout
- Front Mission 3
- Harvester [-2]
- Icewind Dale
- MegaMan Legends [-3]
- MegaMan X5
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Policenauts (PSX)
- Quake II
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Rocket: Robot on Wheels
- Shining Force III [-2]
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Soul Calibur [-3]
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
- Tomb Raider II
- Wing Commander: Prophecy [-2]
Our top tier remains largely unchanged, protected in part by many byes. Moon’s fallen a bit in terms of absolute numbers, though. Part of the risk of being an unknown is not having the votes to get as many byes.
Elsewhere, Persona 2: Innocent Sin loses a big chunk of representation (but maybe it just wanted to be next to its sister?), the Monkey Island games encounter rough seas (pirate joke), and my beloved Crash Bandicoot games are completely swept.