I love Australian Cattle Dogs (also known as blue heelers and red heelers). They’re just phenomenal dogs. If you’d like to know more about heelers, here:

My heeler is Ripley, and she’s a delight.

If you want a heeler, though, expect them to be a bit standoffish.

but super sweet

and ultimately the most loyal dogs you could hope for.

Have a great day, Avocados!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...