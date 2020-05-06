Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: illustrations. Illustrations can be a big part of sparking our imaginations, and bringing stories to life. Whether fondly remember illustrations from children’s books, graphic novels, maps, or incidental art, what are some of your favorite images? (Images welcome!)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/13: bad start, but worth sticking out

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

