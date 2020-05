BRAINS!

I’m asking you to use your brains and pick your favorite zombie movies.

Whether they be the reanimated corpse kind or the infected human kind both are welcome. The movie has to center around the zombie(s). Zombies are typically portrayed as anthropophagous but this is not a requirement. It must also be a movie; TV shows and limited/mini series won’t be counted.

The top 32 nominations will be reanimated for Round 1 to be posted sometime on Monday, May 11.

