Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 1 of 16)

Top 512 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

Over and underperformers started out very unevenly distributed. The first 9 groups were all over, but after that only 11 and 18 joined them. But even after 1 round we can start to see that shift. Almost all of the first 9 fell, with some even falling below the line. Meanwhile, most of the latter rounds rose, though so far none have broken over that weren’t already there.

Top 512 by game:

27 songs: Final Fantasy VII [-1]

20 songs: Chrono Cross Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-6]

18 songs: Super Mario RPG [-1]

17 songs: Final Fantasy Tactics

15 songs: Final Fantasy IX [-4]

14 songs: Final Fantasy VIII Xenogears [-2]

13 songs: Banjo-Kazooie [-2] Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [-1]

11 songs: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

10 songs: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

9 songs: Pokemon Red/Blue [-2]

8 songs: Brave Fencer Musashi Sonic Adventure [-3]

7 songs: Jet Grind Radio

6 songs: Einhander PaRappa the Rapper Parasite Eve Super Mario 64

5 songs: Diddy Kong Racing [-1] Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Skies of Arcadia [-2] Star Ocean: The Second Story [-3] Um Jammer Lammy [-2]

4 songs: Descent 2 [-2] Diablo II [-1] Kirby Super Star Marvel vs Capcom NiGHTS Into Dreams [-2] Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Super Smash Bros. [-1] The Curse of Monkey Island [-4] Vagrant Story

3 songs: Afterlife (LucasArts) Deus Ex [-1] Donkey Kong 64 Goldeneye 007 [-1] Guilty Gear Mario Kart 64 Mega Man 8 [-1] Persona 2: Eternal Punishment [-1] Persona 2: Innocent Sin [-4] Radical Dreamers Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure [-1] SaGa Frontier SaGa Frontier II Shenmue Suikoden II The Neverhood [-1] Threads of Fate Valkyrie Profile [-3] Wild Arms Wild Arms 2 [-1] Wipeout 2097 [-2]

2 songs: Bahamut Lagoon Bomberman Hero Command & Conquer: Red Alert [-1] Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers [-1] Diablo Enemy Zero Fallout 2 Grandia [-1] Grim Fandango Half Life [-1] Interstate ’76 [-2] I.Q.: Intelligent Qube [-1] Jazz Jackrabbit 2 [-3] Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Koudelka Legend of Mana Marvel vs Capcom 2 Metal Gear Solid [-1] Omikron: The Nomad Soul [-1] Outlaws Panzer Dragoon Saga [-1] Planescape: Torment [-1] Pokemon Pinball [-2] Pokemon Silver/Gold R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 [-3] Rockman & Forte Silent Hill [-1] Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Sonic R Soul Edge Space Channel 5 Starcraft [-2] Star Ocean Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold [-1] Tetris Attack The Sims [-1] Wipeout Wipeout 3 [-1] YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

1 song: Ace Combat 2 Alundra Baldur’s Gate Banjo-Tooie [-1] Blast Corps Blade Runner (1997) [-2] Breath of Fire III Buck Bumble Bushido Blade Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Daikatana Dark Cloud (JPN) Discworld 2 DX-Ball 2 Dynasty Warriors 2 [-1] Forsaken (PC) Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned [-1] Glover Gran Turismo Langrisser V: The End of Legend Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail! Living Books (series) Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Medal of Honor Underground MegaMan X4 Mischief Makers [-1] Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon Paper Mario Phantasy Star Online (JPN) [-1] Quest for Glory IV Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Resident Evil 2 Revelations: Persona Riven Samba de Amigo (Dreamcast) Seaman Skullmonkeys Snowboard Kids Space Station Silicon Valley [-2] Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Star Fox 64 [-3] Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike [-2] System Shock 2 [-1] Tactics Ogre (PSX) [-1] Tekken 2 [-1] Tex Murphy: Overseer The Last Express The Misadventures of Tron Bonne [-2] The Operative: No One Lives Forever The Pandora Directive Twisted Metal 2 Ultima Online [-1] Unreal Gold Vandal Hearts Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal Wave Race 64 Yoshi’s Story Zill O’ll

Remember The Fallen Christmas NiGHTS Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Crash Team Racing Destruction Derby 2 Die Hard Trilogy [-2] Dragon Warrior VII [-2] Duke Nukem 3D Escape from Monkey Island [-2] Extreme-G Fallout Front Mission 3 Harvester [-2] Icewind Dale MegaMan Legends [-3] MegaMan X5 Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh Policenauts (PSX) Quake II Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Rocket: Robot on Wheels Shining Force III [-2] Shivers II: Harvest of Souls Soul Calibur [-3] Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Titanic: Adventure Out of Time Tomb Raider II Wing Commander: Prophecy [-2]



Our top tier remains largely unchanged, protected in part by many byes. Moon’s fallen a bit in terms of absolute numbers, though. Part of the risk of being an unknown is not having the votes to get as many byes.

Elsewhere, Persona 2: Innocent Sin loses a big chunk of representation (but maybe it just wanted to be next to its sister?), the Monkey Island games encounter rough seas (pirate joke), and my beloved Crash Bandicoot games are completely swept.

