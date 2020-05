This is my first one, so learning curve? BUT I did somehow get an odd number of matches in this tournament.

Math never was my thing.

And I will be more careful next time.

Otherwise, the Top 8 mostly had no problem beating their competition, with only one upset. Underdog The Last Action Hero whisked past Kindergarten Cop by 2 mere votes. Congratulations, Meta-Joke!

So, to fix this, I won’t create any rounds, and the Top 4 vote getters will move onto the Final 4.

My bad. First time creator!

