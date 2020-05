“Pay the Piper”

When Godspeed returns, Barry turns to Hartley Rathaway for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that the Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies.

"Ship Broken"

Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie to make a tough choice.

