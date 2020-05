Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

Personally, 2007 was a big music year for me — possibly the biggest. What was it like for you? Present your lists below, and comment on anything else that stands out about this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...