WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 10

Date and Time: Unknown

“Well, I think that’s enough excitement for the day.” Olivia clasps her hands together, her smiling face incongruous with the bloody carcass at her feet.

“Why don’t we all rest up and start again tomorrow? That is, if you still want to continue. Of course, as has always been the case, you’re welcome to leave Lupine Manor if this is all becoming too much for you.”

“You’re lying to us,” Annie accuses. “That goat was frightening in its own right, but I can tell that it was telling the truth.”

Olivia turns to Annie, her entire demeanor shifting. The malevolence that you’ve always felt lurking underneath the surface moves to the forefront, and you’re surprised that Annie stands her ground.

Olivia Crain, changed. Or revealed? [collapse]

“Very well. If you think I’m lying, then leave the manor. Nothing is stopping you.” Olivia’s voice is cold.

“That’s exactly what I’m going to do!” Annie retorts, turning to the other guests. “And if any of you still have your own mind, then I suggest you follow me!”

Annie turns and nearly runs out the manor entrance, hurrying to her parked car. You all follow her at a slower pace, not to escape, but to… watch. A spectator to what is about to come.

You notice dimly that her car looks dirtier and more worn down than it should in the two weeks you’ve stayed at the manor. It takes several tries for her to start it.

She starts driving the moment the car starts but slows down when she’s in front of them.

“Please,” she pleads. “Leave Lupine Manor if you still can.”

Annie turns away for the last time, and you watch her drive away. Something makes you look at Olivia, and her expression is one of anticipation. You barely have time to think about why when a loud crash startles you.

Annie’s car is wrapped around the trunk of a giant oak tree.

Annie (Emm) is dead. She was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

Her attempted escape was too little, too late. But you wonder if you’ve ever really been free since you walked the halls of Lupine Manor.

DAY 10 EVENT No event today. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 3 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

3 1 Vanilla Wol ves f – Manor Ghost s Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 Serial Killers – Religious Fanatics (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees VANILLA TOWN Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino VANILLA TOWN Cop – Troy McClure TOWN JAILKEEPER Lindsay – Willow VANILLA TOWN Indy – Father Lankester Merrin WOLF ROLE COP Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy TOWN DOCTOR Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance TOWN VIGILANTE abstractnoun/Goat – Black Philip VANILLA TOWN Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster VANILLA TOWN Jake – Freddie the skeleton VANILLA TOWN Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie VANILLA TOWN Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost VANILLA WOLF Affogato/April – Forgetful Tom Hanks VANILLA TOWN Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson – VANILLA WOLF Britta – Jonas the Cat – SERIAL KILLER [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun/Goat2.0 Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat1.0 dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 1PM PST/4PM EST ON MONDAY, MAY 4

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...